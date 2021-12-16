Crazy Weather Sets Records In South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa

Massive Storms Raged Across South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa on Wednesday setting records for crazy December weather.

In Sioux Falls yesterday we experienced rain, thunder, lightning, fog, snow, sleet, and even a Tornado Watch was issued.

For the first time in history, the Sioux Falls National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch in the month of December.

Sioux City Iowa broke a record for a high temperature on December 15. They reached a record high of +70. The previous record high of +62 was set in back in 1939.

Minnesota saw its first-ever December tornado. National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities said there was a tornado observed in Plainview, Minnesota. Plainview is not far from Rochester in the Southeastern part of the state.

Storm Track From NWS Sioux Falls

Meteorologist In Charge at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls stated:

"Wednesday was a day for the record books when it came to the weather that occurred across the Midwest. Strong winds gusting in excess of 80 mph.

The strongest gust of 82 mph occurred in Sioux City. For the first time ever in the month of December, the NWS office in Sioux Falls issued tornado warnings for portions of northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa.

At least three tornadoes occurred in Woodbury County, but there could be more as damage teams look for damage in those areas today. Thankfully No injuries or deaths occurred with these tornadoes."

