NFL people will tell you that the running back position is de-valued in today's game. That may be true, but the value of a running back pre-2000 was so high that in perspective, there is still a significant value to specific teams and specific themes.

And even in those that are not run heavy, the position adds a dynamic that can allow those spread it out offenses to keep defenses guessing and be versatile themselves.

This year, as was the case in 2013, no running backs went in round 1, but that again, in my opinion doesn't mean they can't have great impact still today in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears got a steal in my opinion when they drafted Ka'Deem Carey, running back out of the University of Arizona in the 4th Round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

I really like Carlos Hyde and Bishop Sankey as prospects to translate very well too, but in my evaluations and analysis, Carey would of been my top running back in this draft.

As a true freshman in 2011, Carey rushed for 425 yards on 91 carries with six touchdowns.

In 13 games of his sophomore season in 2012, he rushed for 1,929 yards on 303 carries with 23 touchdowns, which broke the Arizona single-season record for both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. In 2012 Carey was named a 2012 consensus All-American at the running back position.

In 2013, Carey rushed for 1,885 yards and 19 touchdowns in his final season at Arizona, but with a couple of issues off the field, Carey's stock fell from where it was at following the 2013 season.

But in Chicago, I think with a aging Matt Forte and a new regime with Mark Trestman, I think Ka'Deem Carey will overtake Forte within in 2 years as the full time starter and Chicago fans will fall in love with his huge numbers.

A steal, a gem and a future starter, that's what the Bears got with Carey in the fourth round. Well done!

