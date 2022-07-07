Dangerous Inmate Escapes From South Dakota Courthouse

An inmate who authorities have said is "considered dangerous" is on the loose in South Dakota.

According to Dakota News Now, at approximately 9:30 AM on Thursday, Elijah Hardheart was able to escape from the Roberts County Courthouse in Sisseton.

Authorities say Hardheart was handcuffed and wearing leg shackles when he was in custody and that he may still be wearing them. He was also wearing a striped prison shirt that he may have discarded in the process of his escape.

The Roberts County Sheriff is asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hardheart call 911 immediately, or text 911 in case he is nearby and speaking would not be possible. Authorities also warn to not make contact with him and instead call 911.

Details surrounding the escape, such as how he was able to flee on foot from the courthouse, have not been released.