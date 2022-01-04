I'm sure that's not the headline you wanted to see today, especially since yesterday (1/3) and today have been mild for January in Sioux Falls.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory that will go into effect at 6 pm (1/4) for the Sioux Falls area. This advisory from the National Weather Service isn't so much for snow but for bitter cold temps and dangerous wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory kicks in at Midnight.

National Weather Service

According to the NWS, winds will switch from the south to the north around 3 pm on Tuesday. We can expect wind gusts as high as 60 mph and wind chills of 30 below zero. With that kind of wind, unsecured objects in Sioux Falls could end up in Iowa if they aren't strapped down.

National Weather Service

The areas under the advisory include east-central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and Southwest Minnesota along with the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. Areas north of Interstate 90 will feel more of an impact from this advisory.

Plan on slippery road conditions due to blowing snow. NWS is expecting only about an inch, but that's enough to cause black ice as it's blown across road surfaces. Black ice and high winds are not a good combination for high-profile vehicles.

NWS has some suggestions to stay safe in bitter wind chills. If you don't have to be outside, don't go outside. If you are outside, limit your exposure to the wind. Cover as much exposed skin as possible and dress in layers. And be sure to keep any outdoor pets in mind and bring them inside.

High temps for Wednesday and Thursday will struggle to get above zero. We should see a nice rebound on Saturday when high temps could be in the mid-30s.

Sioux Falls National Weather Service contributed to this article.

