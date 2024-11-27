Former New York QB Daniel Jones to Sign with Minnesota Vikings

That didn't take long. Daniel Jones has found a new NFL home as of Wednesday morning.

Per Schultz Report on Twitter, the former New York Giants signal caller has landed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones begins his role with Minnesota on the practice squad and could later on this season be the primary backup for starter Sam Darnold.

Here's the official post reporting the news:

Jones gives the Vikings a ton of options this offseason at the position, as the team is committed to rookie QB JJ McCarthy as the long-term starter but will need veterans in the quarterback room.

Jones, 27, went 24-44-1 as a starter for the Giants over 6 seasons in New York, and has 70 touchdown passes against 47 interceptions in his career.

Jones and the Vikings take on the Arizona Cardinals this week at home, a Noon kickoff on Sunday.

Sources: Schultz_Report on Twitter and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

