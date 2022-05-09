Daughtry Making 2022 Tour Stop in Sioux Falls

One of the most successful singers in American Idol history is bringing his band to Sioux Falls this summer.

Chris Daughtry and his band Daughtry's 'The Dearly Beloved Tour' will play at The District, Monday, July 25. Doors at 6:30 PM. Show time is 7:30 PM.

Tickets range in price from $45 to $89.50 (plus taxes and fees).

The North Carolina native first rose to national fame in 2006 when he finished fourth on the fifth season of American Idol, which was eventually won by Taylor Hicks.

Daughtry's self-titled debut album was released six months later and became the fastest-selling debut rock album in history, selling more than one million copies within five weeks of release.

By week nine it was number one on the Billboard Hot 200 Chart.

The first two singles from the album, 'It's Not Over' and 'Home' hit the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Billboard Adult Play Chart.

Daughtry's next three albums - Break the Spell (2011), Baptized (2013), and Cage to Rattle (2018) - all landed in the Top Ten on the Hot 200, helping to make Chris Daughtry the third most successful American Idol contestant in terms of record sales, behind Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, with seven million albums sold worldwide.

The band's sixth studio album, Dearly Beloved, was released in September of 2021

In 2019, Daughtry was on the second season of The Masked Singer as "The Rottweiler" and was the runner-up to comedian Wayne Brady.

Tickets for Daughtry's Sioux Falls show go on sale to the general public, Friday, May 13, at 10:00 AM.

There is a Patreon-Daughtry Pre-Show Experience and Tour Package Pre-Sale beginning Tuesday, May 10, at 10:00.

A second pre-sale, from The District, is Thursday, May 12, at 10:00 AM.

