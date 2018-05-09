NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price was diagnosed Wednesday with carpal tunnel syndrome after twice experiencing numbness in his pitching hand this season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed the diagnosis prior to a game at Yankee Stadium, which Price was supposed to start.

Price was sent back to Boston on Tuesday for tests after experiencing numbness in his pitching hand during a bullpen session Sunday. He was forced from a game April 11 with the same symptoms after allowing four runs in the first inning — the shortest start of his career.

Cora described it as a "mild case of carpal tunnel" and said Price will rejoin the team Thursday. He'll throw at Yankee Stadium, and then the team will re-evaluate his status.

Cora hasn't ruled out Price to pitch Saturday's game at Toronto.

Price is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts during his third season with Boston. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner signed a $217 million, seven-year contract with the Red Sox in December 2015 but has been slowed by injuries the past two years.

