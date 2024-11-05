Deciphering Walmart Prices In South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa Stores
Sale prices, rollback prices, rock-bottom prices, lowest price ever, everyday low price. How do you know when you are getting the best price at Walmart these days?
Would you agree that NOT having prices that end with cents would be better for everyone?
I'm not one of them but, there are very few shoppers who purchase items without looking at the price. However, I don't spend my time going through sites to save a couple of bucks.
With Black Friday coming up, that may change!
What Do These Numbers Represent?
When you walk into a Walmart store and see the price of a grill rolled back that ends in 88 cents, a coffee tumble that ends in 97 cents, or shaving cream that ends in double-zero, you may scratch your head and ask, "What does that mean?"
With the assistance of TheList.com, and The Krazy Coupon Lady, I'm sharing the meaning behind the Walmart price codes.
- Ending in .97 - Walmart's Full Price
- Ending in .95 - Walmart's Discounted Price
- Ending in .01 or .00 - Walmart's Absolute Best Price
