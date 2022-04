As a result of yesterday's rain and snow, icy conditions are delaying schools from starting on time today.

School delays and cancellations for Thursday, March 31, 2022

Brookings School District - Opening Late 2 hours

Colome School District - Delayed 1 hour

Elkton School District - Delayed 90 minutes

Flandreau School District - 1:00 AM Start

