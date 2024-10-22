Sioux Falls Coo FB Alum Gardeck Tears ACL, Out for Season

This weekend was one of most injury-laden weekends one could imagine across the NFL, and one player with a tie to our area was unfortunately a part of that.

Dennis Gardeck, who played college football at both West Virginia State and the University of Sioux Falls, was having a great season at linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals.

Gardeck was just settling in to a full-time NFL role this season, but the breakout campaign is coming to an abrupt end.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that edge rusher Dennis Gardeck tore his ACL during the 17-15 victory. Gardeck had three tackles and a quarterback hit against the Chargers. Gardeck had 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks in the first seven weeks of the season. He spent his first two years with Arizona as a special teams player, but developed into a regular part of their pass rush group and had 14 sacks over the last four seasons.

Gardeck, 30, was just getting a foothold on a consistent spot on the Cardinals defense.

It's very unfortunate timing for the 7th year pro.

Gardeck was a standout for his one year in Sioux Falls for the Cougar football program.

Per the official site:

2017: Graduate transfer from West Virginia State...selected finalist for Cliff Harris Award (Small College Defensive Player of the Year) and nominated for the Harlon Hill Trophy as DII Player of the Year in 2017...named to four All-American teams, including D2Football.com, DII Associated Press and DII Conference Commissioner's Association.

Gardeck and the Cardinals are 3-4 after last night's win over the Chargers, and the team will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, a Noon start time on Sunday.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and USF Cougars

