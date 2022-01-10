Denny Sanford Priemier Center Ranked High By National Magazine

The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls ranked way high in the year-end Top 200 Arena Venues Worldwide. Impressive!

The Denny Sanford Premier Center broke ground in Sioux Falls on August 30, 2012.

Since the new concert venue opened it's doors in September of 2014 they have brought in lots of great shows and entertained crowds from all over the Midwest.

In a press release today The Denny announced that they have received some much-deserved recognition.

Pollstar magazine released their year-end Top 200 Arena Venues Worldwide for ticket sales and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center jumped up to 76th on the list.

They reported 38,761 tickets sold and grossed $2,323,450 for “non-competitive events”.

2021 saw a return to live shows at the Sioux Falls venue such as Toby Keith, Jeff Foxworthy, Luke Combs, Lauren Daigle, Chris Stapleton, Dude Perfect, for King & Country.

In 2019, The Denny was ranked 136th in Pollstar’s year-end Top 200 Arena Venues with 117,411 in ticket sales and grossing $10,604,802 in a record year.

The venue hosted 37 shows in 2019, with Fleetwood Mac, KISS, Harlem Globetrotters, PBR, WWE, Ghost, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews Band, Carrie Underwood and many more.

Assistant General Manager, Jim Johnson, stated, “To have the live event industry shut down after five years of tremendous success was heartbreaking, but it’s a true testament to the resilience of the City of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area to come out of the gate so strongly as the industry returns to full steam.”

