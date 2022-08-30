Despite Dominant Preseason, South Dakota Alum Waived by Jets

This time of year can make or break the chances of a football player making it. A total of 90 players battle for just 53 roster spots, and some tough choices have to be made by every team's front office.

On Monday, Chris Streveler was waived by the New York Jets. Streveler, a South Dakota Coyote football alum, put on a show this preseason.

In three contests, he completed better than 72% of his passes for 5 touchdowns and also led the team in rushing yards.

Get our free mobile app

Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets Getty Images loading...

Despite the historic and significant performance as the team's fourth-string QB entering the preseason, the veteran was waived by the organization.

The good news for Streveler and all waived players with strong preseason performances is that they can either sign to that team's practice squad or be signed by any other NFL franchise. Although neither is a guarantee, Streveler should have a strong market.

Surely Streveler deserves a look from other teams that need strong options at backup quarterback. In his career, he has appeared in 7 regular season games, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

If he does end up on another franchise following his recent release, it could potentially be his fifth NFL team since the 2020 season.

During his time at USD, Streveler threw for over 6,000 yards and 54 touchdown passes and was named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year as a Senior.

Source: Pro Football Talk and Pro Football Reference (Stats)