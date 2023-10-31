Detroit Lions Own Monday Night Football With Win Over LV Raiders

Get our free mobile app

DETROIT -- After exploding for 189 yards from scrimmage in his "Monday Night Football" debut, Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs delivered a message for fantasy managers who have been questioning his production all season.

"I'm tired of hearing it," Gibbs said with a smile from his locker room stall following Detroit's 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. "My fault. My bad."

With veteran running back David Montgomery ruled inactive for a second straight game, the No. 12 overall draft pick shouldn't hear much criticism this week, as Gibbs put up 29.9 fantasy points after rushing for 152 yards with a touchdown while carrying a heavier load.

The Lions' coaching staff made a conscious effort to get Gibbs going early with 11 touches in the first quarter off eight rushes and three receptions, which were the most touches in an opening quarter in the league since Christian McCaffrey's outing in Week 15 of last season.

Gibbs would finish with 31 total touches, as he recorded five receptions for an additional 37 receiving yards. In contrast, the Raiders' offense totaled just 157 yards on the night.

After suffering through a 10-for-21 passing night for 126 yards with an end zone interception and enduring a career-high-tying six sacks, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's 46.9 passer rating was the third-lowest passer rating in a start of his career.

The Lions pressured Garoppolo on 12 of his 28 dropbacks, including on eight of 11 in the fourth quarter.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said the performance will be a "good little springboard" for Gibbs going forward, with Detroit off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2014.

"I think it was seeing him get in a rhythm," Goff said of Gibbs. "Like you could see it where his workload has kind of been on the field, off the field, on the field, off the field, and this was just like, 'Hey, we're going to keep giving you the ball.' And you could see him kind of start feeling the defense a little bit better, feeling those holes a little bit better, and he can do some pretty special things in space."

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images