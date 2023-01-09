Detroit Lions Stunning Win Over Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- As happy as Dan Campbell was to lead the Detroit Lions to their first winning season since 2017, the second-year head coach was even happier to put the "Same Old Lions" narrative to rest.

At Lambeau Field, on the prime-time stage, the underdog Lions ended the regular season on an emotional high with a 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers -- spoiling the Packers' hopes of reaching the postseason.

Now that the Lions have bounced back from a 1-6 start to finish 9-8 and gain respect, Campbell is embracing a different moniker: Brand New Lions.

The next step of the rebuild is reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Entering Sunday, Detroit was just 3-27 on the road against Green Bay since 1992, losing its past three visits. From 1992 to 2014, the Lions lost 23 games in a row to the Packers.

What is the next step for Aaron Rogers?

Last offseason, Rodgers announced his decision to return on March 8. He signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension shortly thereafter. That deal contains a $58.3 million bonus plus more than $1 million in other guarantees if he plays in 2023. Rodgers insisted on Sunday that he could walk away from that money.

When asked what the determining factor will be, Rodgers said: "It's a feeling." He then proceeded to list several things that could influence that feeling.

"Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself?" he said. "Do I want to go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team?

