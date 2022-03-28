Detroit Lions to be Featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ in Preseason

The Detroit Lions will be the featured team in the 2022 training camp version of "Hard Knocks," according to an announcement made Monday by HBO and NFL Films to league owners at their annual meeting.

Based on NFL rules for ensuring cooperation with the show, the Lions were one of three teams that could not turn down an invitation from the documentary series that follows NFL teams throughout training camp. The other two were the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

A major part of the Lions' allure is coach Dan Campbell, whose colorful news conferences and unique aphorisms brought levity and interest to his 3-13 debut with the Lions last season.

In a statement, Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said: "We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions. HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best, and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world."

The Lions will be the 15th NFL team to have appeared on a season of "Hard Knocks." The Dallas Cowboys have appeared three times, including last year, while the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have done it twice apiece.

Last fall, the Indianapolis Colts were the subject of the first in-season version of the show. It is unclear whether that format will be reprised in 2022.

