Detroit Lions to be Featured on &#8216;Hard Knocks&#8217; in Preseason

Detroit Lions to be Featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ in Preseason

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions will be the featured team in the 2022 training camp version of "Hard Knocks," according to an announcement made Monday by HBO and NFL Films to league owners at their annual meeting.

Based on NFL rules for ensuring cooperation with the show, the Lions were one of three teams that could not turn down an invitation from the documentary series that follows NFL teams throughout training camp. The other two were the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

Getty Images
loading...

A major part of the Lions' allure is coach Dan Campbell, whose colorful news conferences and unique aphorisms brought levity and interest to his 3-13 debut with the Lions last season.

Get our free mobile app

In a statement, Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said: "We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions. HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best, and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world."

Getty Images
loading...

The Lions will be the 15th NFL team to have appeared on a season of "Hard Knocks." The Dallas Cowboys have appeared three times, including last year, while the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have done it twice apiece.

Last fall, the Indianapolis Colts were the subject of the first in-season version of the show. It is unclear whether that format will be reprised in 2022.

Getty Images
loading...

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Filed Under: detroit, Draft, goff, Hard Knocks, HBO, Lions, NFC, NFC North, NFL, offseason, Preseason, sewell, st. brown, stars, Training Camp
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top