Detroit Mercy 27-Game Losing Streak Ends

Get our free mobile app

DETROIT -- Jayden Stone scored 25 points and Detroit Mercy beat IUPUI 81-66 on Wednesday night to end a 27-game losing streak, dating to last season.

Detroit Mercy (1-26, 1-15 Horizon League) won its first game since topping Purdue Fort Wayne in last year's conference tournament. The Titans entered the day as one of two winless teams, joining Mississippi Valley State (0-24). Detroit Mercy's losing streak was a Horizon League record, moving past the 23 Cleveland State lost in 2003-04.

Detroit Mercy's previous program mark was 15 straight losses following a 0-14 start to the 1987-88 season.

Stone, scoring a league-best 20.4 points per game, added six rebounds for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley scored 19 points while shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 9-for-9 from the line. Mak Manciel had 14 points and shot 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

DJ Jackson led the Jaguars (6-21, 2-14) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Kidtrell Blocker added 11 points, and Jlynn Counter had 10 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

The Jaguars, who have lost seven straight, beat Detroit Mercy 67-55 on Dec. 29.

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history. Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski