MLB Adds Another Slugger to the 500 Home Run Club

Major League Baseball has a storied history and even more so amongst its biggest boppers.

One of the most exclusive clubs in the sport is the 500 home run club and over the weekend, Major League Baseball added another member to the club.

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th home run on Sunday in an 11 inning win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Get our free mobile app

Cabrera is now the 28th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 500 home runs in their career.

The last player to join the 500 home run club was David Ortiz in 2015 when he was with the Boston Red Sox.

It hasn't been all rainbows and unicorns for Cabrera over the last few years as his batting average and home run numbers have dipped, but no matter what he is a first-ballot Hall of Famer when his time is due.

For more information on Miguel Cabrera, the Detroit Tigers, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit the team website.