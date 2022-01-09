Did Nebraska Just Land Their Starting QB in the Transfer Portal?

Did the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team land their next starting quarterback in the transfer portal this week?

The answer may be yes, as the Huskers landed former Texas starting quarterback Casey Thompson who announced the news on his Twitter account.

Husker fans knew there would be a new quarterback in 2022, as longtime starter Adrian Martinez entered the transfer portal himself and ended up at Kansas State.

Thompson shined in 2021 despite dealing with a hand injury and the Longhorns saw him toss the ball for over 2,100 yards and accumulated a total of 28 touchdowns.

He chose Nebraska over Oklahoma, Missouri, Auburn, Indiana, and others.

Since the recent transfer rule changes, Thompson will be eligible right away and is expected to be the starter considering the lack of real developed talent the Huskers have at the position.

Nebraska went 3-9 last year but may go down as the best three game-winners in the history of the sport as almost every game came down to one possession.

For more information on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, their current roster, and their 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.