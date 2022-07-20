Did Those All-Star Uniforms Hurt Your Eyes As Much As They Hurt Mine?

I turned in briefly last night to watch the 2022 All-Star Game and I was instantly shocked at the uniforms! I couldn't believe how ugly they were, and how uniform they were!

The American League All-Stars wore a dark uniform as the road team, and the National League All-Stars wore their home whites but everyone wore the same uniform!

Now I admit it's been a bit since I watched the All-Star game, and looked back at last year, and they wore "special" uniforms"

But whatever happened to everyone bringing their own uniforms? I used to love when you'd have everyone represent with their own team's jerseys and pants, like in 2019

I guess the hope was that fans would buy the special All-Star jerseys.

Oh, and the American League defeated the National League 3-2

What did you think of the uniforms? Leave us a note in the comments!

