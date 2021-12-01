Back in early November, it was revealed by Pigeon605 that downtown Sioux Falls would be adding yet another must-see display to enjoy this holiday season. Downtown resident business Marketbeat is partnering with Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc to bring this display to life.

MarketBeat is a financial media company that empowers equity investors to make better trading decisions with real-time financial data, in-depth analysis, and best-in-class research tools.- -MarketBeat

The Marketbeat/Downtown Sioux Falls Holiday Plaza will be "unwrapped" tomorrow, December 2, from 1:30 to 2:30 PM on the plaza area near 12th & Phillips by the Federal Courthouse and Fernson Brewing Company's patio.

According to Downtown Sioux Falls Community Outreach Director, Sadie Swier, tomorrow's event (December 2) is not unlike a ribbon-cutting, but they're calling it a ribbon "unwrapping", as in giving another holiday gift to the city. Treats and cider will be available while they last.

Get our free mobile app

Not only will it be fun to see and experience, but you'll have plenty of photo opportunities with a Snowman selfie spot. (Or think family holiday photos for next year's cards or newsletters). There will also be big presents and candy canes you could use for a photo opp too.

You will also see beautiful life-size deer which have been painted by some extremely talented local artists.

Most importantly there will be a large mailbox for letters to Santa. Matt Paulson the CEO of MarketBeat said:

“We’ve worked out a deal with a private air courier to deliver children’s letters directly to the North Pole so that Santa has time to read all the letters before Christmas

If all goes well this year, they plan on extending the holiday decorations next year to other parts of downtown.

See more details at pigeon 605 and adopt your own free "virtual pigeon" that will deliver all the Sioux Falls news you need at holiday time and year-round.

Sources: pigeon605, MarketBeat, and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

Falls Park Winter Wonderland 2020