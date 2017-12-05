History will be made March 23 and 24 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as the first ever D1 Men's Hockey Regional will be held in South Dakota.

The 2018 regional will be the first partnership between UND Athletics and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center,

There will only be approximately 10,600 tickets available and with a high interest level from hockey fans regionally and within the schools that will eventually make it, you are going to want to secure yours when they go on sale.

The on sale begins on December 7th at 10am and will be sold as a three-game package that includes the two semifinal games on Friday and the regional championship game on Saturday.