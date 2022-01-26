Downtown Sioux Falls Has Been Turned into a Burger Battlefield

We are entering the home stretch of the 9th Annual "Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle" and it sounds like the competition is becoming pretty fierce.

A record number of best burger votes have already been cast, and a record number of downtown Sioux Falls restaurants are all vying for the Best Burger Trophy.

We are down to the final week, you have until Monday night (January 31) to wrap your mouth around one of the 27 different burgers being offered this year. And one thing is for certain, all of the participating restaurants are in it, to win it!

Get our free mobile app

Lance White, the owner of Chef Lance's on Phillips told Dakota News Now, “We don’t enter these things to lose, so we’re trying to win here."

The burger battlefield competition began on (January 1), and ever since it started a wave of burger lovers have converged into downtown Sioux Falls to sample these unique delicacies.

A few of these burgers even have themes.

Sunny’s Pizzeria is offering a burger called "Homers In Heaven." As you can tell, it's a burger with a Simpson's theme.

If Homer lived in Sioux Falls, Sunny's would definitely get his vote. This mouthwatering burger is served up on a Flyboy Donut Bun. It's kind of like having the main course and dessert at the same time.

If you're an Elvis fan, Crave on East 8th Street has a burger both you and the King will love. It's called "The Elvis Impersonator." A 7oz burger grilled to perfection, topped with cheddar cheese, chopped candied bacon, Thai chili peanut butter, sweet fried plantains, chopped peanuts, and Crave's signature salted bourbon caramel. It's served up on a salt and pepper bun.

All 27 participating restaurants have invested a great deal of time and creativity in the preparation of these culinary classics.

So download the DTSF Digital Passport, head downtown, sample as many burgers as you can, and start casting your votes. The 2022 Downtown Burger Battle champion will be crowned at the end of the month.

You can take a look at all the different participating restaurants and their burgers here.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Tour of the 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle begins January 1, 2022 and runs through the entire month.

This year there are 27 participating restaurants . I hope you have some stretchy pants!

DTSF Burger Battle: Full Restaurant/Burger Lineup

If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:













Review the participating restaurants and their burgers Make sure you check their schedule and hours before you go Go to one of the restaurants Eat the burger Use the DTSF Digital Passport to vote and rate the burger Repeat 26 more times And you could win prizes And you help one downtown restaurant win the Burger Battle and reign supreme for one whole year! Voting criteria consist of patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.