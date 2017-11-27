ESPN 99.1 2017 High School Basketball Broadcast Schedule

Practice is officially open for high school basketball in South Dakota. ESPN 99.1 will be broadcasting over 40 games between December and March.

Coverage begins on December 9th as St. Thomas More and Washington meet for the third consecutive season in a doubleheader. December will feature a total of seven games between December 9-21.

19 games will be aired in the month of January and features many rivalry games including Washington/Lincoln and Roosevelt/O'Gorman. We will make it to every gym in the local area during January.

The final road to the new Round of 16 takes place in February. We will bring 14 games during the short month that will lead us right into the postseason. The Round of 16 takes place on March 2 and 3.

This year's combined state tournament will be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center March 15-17.

Jerry Palleschi will have the call for every game on ESPN 99.1 and Information 1000 KSOO.

Date Away Home Boys/Girls/DH Time Station 12/9 St. Thomas More Washington DH 5:00, 6:30 ESPN 99.1 12/12 Roosevelt Washington Boys 7:00 ESPN 99.1 12/15 Lincoln O'Gorman Boys 7:00 ESPN 99.1 12/16 Moorhead (Minnesota) O'Gorman (Pentagon) Girls 1:30 KSOO 1000 12/16 St. Michael-Albertville (Minnesota) Washington (Pentagon) Girls 3:00 KSOO 1000 12/19 Washington Lincoln Boys 7:00 KSOO 1000 12/21 Roosevelt Lincoln Boys 7:00 ESPN 99.1 1/2 Washington Lincoln Girls 7:00 ESPN 99.1 1/4 Roosevelt O'Gorman Girls 7:00 ESPN 99.1 1/9 O'Gorman Washington DH 5:45, 7:30 ESPN 99.1 1/13 Brandon Valley O'Gorman Boys 5:00 ESPN 99.1 1/15 Roosevelt Harrisburg Boys 7:00 KSOO 1000 1/16 Yankton O'Gorman DH 6:15, 8:00 ESPN 99.1 1/18 Brandon Valley Lincoln Girls 7:00 ESPN 99.1 1/20 Rapid City Central Roosevelt DH 12:00, 1:30 ESPN 99.1 1/23 Watertown Lincoln Boys 7:00 ESPN 99.1 1/25 Lincoln Washington Boys 7:00 ESPN 99.1 1/30 Brookings Lincoln Boys 7:00 ESPN 99.1 2/2 Moorhead, MN Roosevelt Boys 7:00 ESPN 99.1 2/6 O'Gorman Roosevelt (Pentagon) DH 6:15, 8:00 ESPN 99.1 2/9 Watertown Roosevelt Girls 7:00 ESPN 99.1 2/13 Lincoln Washington Girls 7:00 ESPN 99.1 2/17 O'Gorman Lincoln Boys 3:30 ESPN 99.1 2/17 Washington Roosevelt DH 6:30, 8:00 ESPN 99.1 2/20 O'Gorman Harrisburg Girls 7:00 ESPN 99.1 2/22 Lincoln Harrisburg Girls 7:00 ESPN 99.1 2/23 Washington O'Gorman DH 6:15, 7:45 ESPN 99.1 2/27 Lincoln Roosevelt Boys 7:00 ESPN 99.1 3/2 - Round of 16 TBD TBD Girls TBD ESPN 99.1 3/3 - Round of 16 TBD TBD Boys TBD ESPN 99.1 3/15 - State Tournament TBD TBD Girls/Boys TBD ESPN 99.1 3/16 - State Tournament TBD TBD Girls/Boys TBD ESPN 99.1 3/17 - State Tournament TBD TBD Girls/Boys TBD ESPN 99.1

*Games/times subject to change*