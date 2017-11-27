ESPN 99.1 2017 High School Basketball Broadcast Schedule
Practice is officially open for high school basketball in South Dakota. ESPN 99.1 will be broadcasting over 40 games between December and March.
Coverage begins on December 9th as St. Thomas More and Washington meet for the third consecutive season in a doubleheader. December will feature a total of seven games between December 9-21.
19 games will be aired in the month of January and features many rivalry games including Washington/Lincoln and Roosevelt/O'Gorman. We will make it to every gym in the local area during January.
The final road to the new Round of 16 takes place in February. We will bring 14 games during the short month that will lead us right into the postseason. The Round of 16 takes place on March 2 and 3.
This year's combined state tournament will be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center March 15-17.
Jerry Palleschi will have the call for every game on ESPN 99.1 and Information 1000 KSOO.
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Boys/Girls/DH
|Time
|Station
|12/9
|St. Thomas More
|Washington
|DH
|5:00, 6:30
|ESPN 99.1
|12/12
|Roosevelt
|Washington
|Boys
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|12/15
|Lincoln
|O'Gorman
|Boys
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|12/16
|Moorhead (Minnesota)
|O'Gorman (Pentagon)
|Girls
|1:30
|KSOO 1000
|12/16
|St. Michael-Albertville (Minnesota)
|Washington (Pentagon)
|Girls
|3:00
|KSOO 1000
|12/19
|Washington
|Lincoln
|Boys
|7:00
|KSOO 1000
|12/21
|Roosevelt
|Lincoln
|Boys
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|1/2
|Washington
|Lincoln
|Girls
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|1/4
|Roosevelt
|O'Gorman
|Girls
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|1/9
|O'Gorman
|Washington
|DH
|5:45, 7:30
|ESPN 99.1
|1/13
|Brandon Valley
|O'Gorman
|Boys
|5:00
|ESPN 99.1
|1/15
|Roosevelt
|Harrisburg
|Boys
|7:00
|KSOO 1000
|1/16
|Yankton
|O'Gorman
|DH
|6:15, 8:00
|ESPN 99.1
|1/18
|Brandon Valley
|Lincoln
|Girls
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|1/20
|Rapid City Central
|Roosevelt
|DH
|12:00, 1:30
|ESPN 99.1
|1/23
|Watertown
|Lincoln
|Boys
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|1/25
|Lincoln
|Washington
|Boys
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|1/30
|Brookings
|Lincoln
|Boys
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|2/2
|Moorhead, MN
|Roosevelt
|Boys
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|2/6
|O'Gorman
|Roosevelt (Pentagon)
|DH
|6:15, 8:00
|ESPN 99.1
|2/9
|Watertown
|Roosevelt
|Girls
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|2/13
|Lincoln
|Washington
|Girls
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|2/17
|O'Gorman
|Lincoln
|Boys
|3:30
|ESPN 99.1
|2/17
|Washington
|Roosevelt
|DH
|6:30, 8:00
|ESPN 99.1
|2/20
|O'Gorman
|Harrisburg
|Girls
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|2/22
|Lincoln
|Harrisburg
|Girls
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|2/23
|Washington
|O'Gorman
|DH
|6:15, 7:45
|ESPN 99.1
|2/27
|Lincoln
|Roosevelt
|Boys
|7:00
|ESPN 99.1
|3/2 - Round of 16
|TBD
|TBD
|Girls
|TBD
|ESPN 99.1
|3/3 - Round of 16
|TBD
|TBD
|Boys
|TBD
|ESPN 99.1
|3/15 - State Tournament
|TBD
|TBD
|Girls/Boys
|TBD
|ESPN 99.1
|3/16 - State Tournament
|TBD
|TBD
|Girls/Boys
|TBD
|ESPN 99.1
|3/17 - State Tournament
|TBD
|TBD
|Girls/Boys
|TBD
|ESPN 99.1
*Games/times subject to change*