ESPN 99.1 2017 High School Basketball Broadcast Schedule

Practice is officially open for high school basketball in South Dakota. ESPN 99.1 will be broadcasting over 40 games between December and March.

Coverage begins on December 9th as St. Thomas More and Washington meet for the third consecutive season in a doubleheader. December will feature a total of seven games between December 9-21.

19 games will be aired in the month of January and features many rivalry games including Washington/Lincoln and Roosevelt/O'Gorman. We will make it to every gym in the local area during January.

The final road to the new Round of 16 takes place in February. We will bring 14 games during the short month that will lead us right into the postseason. The Round of 16 takes place on March 2 and 3.

This year's combined state tournament will be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center March 15-17.

Jerry Palleschi will have the call for every game on ESPN 99.1 and Information 1000 KSOO.

DateAwayHomeBoys/Girls/DHTimeStation
12/9St. Thomas MoreWashingtonDH5:00, 6:30ESPN 99.1
12/12RooseveltWashingtonBoys7:00ESPN 99.1
12/15LincolnO'GormanBoys7:00ESPN 99.1
12/16Moorhead (Minnesota)O'Gorman (Pentagon)Girls1:30KSOO 1000
12/16St. Michael-Albertville (Minnesota)Washington (Pentagon)Girls3:00KSOO 1000
12/19WashingtonLincolnBoys7:00KSOO 1000
12/21RooseveltLincolnBoys7:00ESPN 99.1
1/2WashingtonLincolnGirls7:00ESPN 99.1
1/4RooseveltO'GormanGirls7:00ESPN 99.1
1/9O'GormanWashingtonDH5:45, 7:30ESPN 99.1
1/13Brandon ValleyO'GormanBoys5:00ESPN 99.1
1/15RooseveltHarrisburgBoys7:00KSOO 1000
1/16YanktonO'GormanDH6:15, 8:00ESPN 99.1
1/18Brandon ValleyLincolnGirls7:00ESPN 99.1
1/20Rapid City CentralRooseveltDH12:00, 1:30ESPN 99.1
1/23WatertownLincolnBoys7:00ESPN 99.1
1/25LincolnWashingtonBoys7:00ESPN 99.1
1/30BrookingsLincolnBoys7:00ESPN 99.1
2/2Moorhead, MNRooseveltBoys7:00ESPN 99.1
2/6O'GormanRoosevelt (Pentagon)DH6:15, 8:00ESPN 99.1
2/9WatertownRooseveltGirls7:00ESPN 99.1
2/13LincolnWashingtonGirls7:00ESPN 99.1
2/17O'GormanLincolnBoys3:30ESPN 99.1
2/17WashingtonRooseveltDH6:30, 8:00ESPN 99.1
2/20O'GormanHarrisburgGirls7:00ESPN 99.1
2/22LincolnHarrisburgGirls7:00ESPN 99.1
2/23WashingtonO'GormanDH6:15, 7:45ESPN 99.1
2/27LincolnRooseveltBoys7:00ESPN 99.1
3/2 - Round of 16TBDTBDGirlsTBDESPN 99.1
3/3 - Round of 16TBDTBDBoysTBDESPN 99.1
3/15 - State TournamentTBDTBDGirls/BoysTBDESPN 99.1
3/16 - State TournamentTBDTBDGirls/BoysTBDESPN 99.1
3/17 - State TournamentTBDTBDGirls/BoysTBDESPN 99.1

*Games/times subject to change*

