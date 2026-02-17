We are now less than one month away from the NFL's 'legal tampering period,' and will soon see all sorts of deals come down the pike.

The Minnesota Vikings don't have the resources or cap space to be as active as they have been in years past, but some moves are certainly possible.

ESPN.com has played the matching game with the top 50 free agents available, with one notable young defender being linked to the Vikings.

Nakobe Dean was a big draft day faller back in the 2022 NFL Draft and now faces unrestricted free agency after a solid first four years in the NFL with the Eagles.

Dean is an ideal fit with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, per ESPN.com:

48. Nakobe Dean, LB

Best team fit: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have cap issues heading into free agency, but I really like the fit for Dean in coordinator Brian Flores' defense. Dean is the league's best blitzing linebacker, and he would join a system that led the NFL in blitz rate at 46.8%.

The Vikings are facing an offseason in which both Eric Wilson and Ivan Pace Jr. are UFAs, so there's a big chance of new faces occupying the heart of the defense in 2026.

Dean was a unanimous All-American at Georgia as a Senior, and helped the Bulldogs win the National Title at the end of the 2021 season.

