Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Trick or Treat 2021
It's become one of those fall traditions in Sioux Falls that people really look forward to. Sure, Downtown Sioux Falls Trick or Treat means wearing costumes and traditional Halloween goodies will be handed out.
But it also means loads of shopping bargains for you, and music, and photo ops - so you can share those great costumes on your kids with family and friends, plus other fun activities.
Downtown Sioux Falls Trick-or-Treat is Sunday, October 24, from 1 to 3, all activities are free, and no preregistration is required.
Right now there are twenty-seven downtown businesses involved in making this year's event truly wonderful. Whether it's a special on something tasty, something useful, or something pretty for you or your home - -you're likely to find it, and, at a good price!
Here are the businesses participating:
- Blarney Stone
- Candy Cloud Factory
- CH Patisserie
- Child's Play Toys
- Coast 2 Coast Fitness & Yoga
- Duluth Trading Company
- Five Guys Burgers
- Great Outdoor Store
- HDR
- Henna Harvest
- Hotel on Phillips
- JLG Architects
- Lariebelles
- MIXX Nutrition
- Moveology 605
- Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
- Plum's Cooking Company
- Prairie Cocoa & Confections
- Remedy Brewing Company
- Rough Cut Social
- Simply Perfect
- Starbucks at Hilton Garden Inn
- Sticks and Steel
- Swamp Daddy's
- Sweetgrass Soapery & All Walks Trading Company
- The Deku Tree
- VanDeWalle Architects
One of the best things about this event is you never know who you'll see in a really fun costume or what kind of music, food, beverages, and activities will make the day for you.
For more information see Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.
How to Make Your Jack-O-Lanterns Last Longer