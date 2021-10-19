Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Trick or Treat 2021

It's become one of those fall traditions in Sioux Falls that people really look forward to. Sure, Downtown Sioux Falls Trick or Treat means wearing costumes and traditional Halloween goodies will be handed out.

But it also means loads of shopping bargains for you, and music, and photo ops - so you can share those great costumes on your kids with family and friends, plus other fun activities.

Downtown Sioux Falls Trick-or-Treat is Sunday, October 24, from 1 to 3, all activities are free, and no preregistration is required.

Right now there are twenty-seven downtown businesses involved in making this year's event truly wonderful. Whether it's a special on something tasty, something useful, or something pretty for you or your home - -you're likely to find it, and, at a good price!

Here are the businesses participating:

Blarney Stone

Candy Cloud Factory

CH Patisserie

Child's Play Toys

Coast 2 Coast Fitness & Yoga

Duluth Trading Company

Five Guys Burgers

Great Outdoor Store

HDR

Henna Harvest

Hotel on Phillips

JLG Architects

Lariebelles

MIXX Nutrition

Moveology 605

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza

Plum's Cooking Company

Prairie Cocoa & Confections

Remedy Brewing Company

Rough Cut Social

Simply Perfect

Starbucks at Hilton Garden Inn

Sticks and Steel

Swamp Daddy's

Sweetgrass Soapery & All Walks Trading Company

The Deku Tree

VanDeWalle Architects

One of the best things about this event is you never know who you'll see in a really fun costume or what kind of music, food, beverages, and activities will make the day for you.

For more information see Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

