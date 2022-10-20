Everything You Need to Know About Sioux Falls Downtown Trick or Treat 2022
It's become one of those fall traditions in Sioux Falls that people really look forward to. Sure, Downtown Sioux Falls Trick or Treat means wearing costumes and traditional Halloween goodies will be handed out.
But it also means loads of shopping bargains for you, and music, and photo ops - so you can share those great costumes on your kids, with family and friends, plus other fun activities.
Downtown Sioux Falls Trick-or-Treat is Sunday, October 30, from 1 to 3, all activities are free, and no pre-registration is required.
Right now there are over 30 downtown businesses involved in making this year's event truly wonderful. Whether it's a special on something tasty, something useful, or something pretty for you or your home - -you're likely to find it, and, at a good price!
Plus, your kids will get loaded down with candy!
Here are the businesses participating:
- Atoley Salon & Spa
- Blarney Stone Pub
- BluePeak
- CH Patisserie
- Child’s Play Toys
- Cookie Jar
- Duluth Trading Co.
- Falls Park Visitor Center
- The First National Bank in Sioux Falls
- First Western Bank & Trust
- Five Guys
- Great Outdoor Store
- HDR
- Hilton Garden Inn Downtown
- Home Porch Gifts
- JH & Sons
- Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Cafe
- Lauriebelle’s
- Layered Elements Boutique
- MacKenzie River
- Mary’s Mountain Cookies
- Papa Woody’s
- Plum’s Cooking
- Prairie Cocoa & Confections
- Reach Literacy
- Remedy Brewing Co.
- Rough Cut Social
- Severance Brewing Co.
- Simply Perfect
- Studio 20/20
- Swamp Daddy’s
- VanDeWalle Architects
- Veza (TH Grey)
- Washington Pavilion
- Wiley’s
One of the best things about this event is you never know who you'll see in a really fun costume or what kind of music, food, beverages, and activities will make the day for you.
For more information see Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.
