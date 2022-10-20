It's become one of those fall traditions in Sioux Falls that people really look forward to. Sure, Downtown Sioux Falls Trick or Treat means wearing costumes and traditional Halloween goodies will be handed out.

But it also means loads of shopping bargains for you, and music, and photo ops - so you can share those great costumes on your kids, with family and friends, plus other fun activities.

Downtown Sioux Falls Trick-or-Treat is Sunday, October 30, from 1 to 3, all activities are free, and no pre-registration is required.

Right now there are over 30 downtown businesses involved in making this year's event truly wonderful. Whether it's a special on something tasty, something useful, or something pretty for you or your home - -you're likely to find it, and, at a good price!

Plus, your kids will get loaded down with candy!

Here are the businesses participating:

One of the best things about this event is you never know who you'll see in a really fun costume or what kind of music, food, beverages, and activities will make the day for you.

For more information see Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

