Ex-Cincy Athlete Says She Was Kicked off Team Due to Photos

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the school, saying she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy."

Nineteen-year-old Shalom Ifeanyi filed the lawsuit in federal court last week, alleging racial and sex discrimination by the university and volleyball coach Molly Alvey.

Ifeanyi says she was removed from the team because she did not fit the description of a UC volleyball player. She alleges Alvey harassed her about the pictures posted to her social media accounts.

The teenager is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney fees. UC Athletics spokesman Ryan Koslen says the university has no comment on pending legal matters.

NOTE: You can see some of the pictures in question, along with the text exchange between Ifeanyi and Alvey on People.com.

And for perspective, here are some tweets from members of the current 2018 University of Cincinnati's women's volleyball team. One could argue that these are "too sexy" as well.

NOTE: We are not saying that these posts are wrong (we are not as most are standard swimsuit picks), but if you are going to call out one athlete (notably an African-American athlete) and let others pass you open yourself up to questions.

Abby Williams:

Sabrina Wolf:

Jade Tingelhoff:

