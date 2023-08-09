South Dakota WBB Adds Sanford Pentagon Game to Schedule

South Dakota Women's Basketball fans hope that their team has a long stay in Sioux Falls for the Summit League Tournament in March.

Now, the Yotes have added an additional game to their early season schedule, in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon. They will take on South Carolina State.

Sioux Falls based Coyote fans can catch the Women's Basketball team in action on November 25th, shortly after the team's trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis.

It's an event that doesn't come around super often, as the Yotes are making just their 10th ever appearance at the Sioux Falls venue:

This will be the Coyotes' 10th appearance on Heritage Court and first since 2021. South Dakota's record inside the Pentagon is 5-4 with three of those losses to nationally ranked teams.

Tickets and tip time have yet to be released for the event, but you'll want to circle this one on the calendar!

The USD Coyote Women finished last season with a mark of 14-16 in what was the first year under new Head Coach Kayla Karius.

