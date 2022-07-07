Experts Say This Is The Best Sandwich In South Dakota

A South Dakota restaurant received some national recognition when Food & Wine magazine declared it has the best sandwich in the entire state.

There are so many restaurants in the state with great sandwiches, but which restaurant boasts the sandwich that stands out from the rest?

Get our free mobile app

Here are a couple of hints. There isn’t any deli meat in this recipe, and it’s not available just anywhere. One more key clue...the name of this sandwich is related to the state bird of South Dakota.

Give up? Well, according to Food & Wine magazine's research and reviews, the best sandwich in South Dakota comes from the Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge in Brookings!

Food & Wine says the Pheasant Salad Sandwich has just "stood the test of time" over the years. This sandwich includes of course pheasant meat, chopped apples, cranberries, and roasted pecans, topped with melted swiss served on marble rye toast.

Food & Wine said that two slices of some sort of bread were required to be considered a sandwich. After all, two slices of bread are a must for the perfect sandwich! The list did not include hamburgers, hot dogs, burritos, or tacos. In most cases, barbecue was also not allowed on this list.

Google maps Google maps loading...

If you have not tried the Pheasant Salad Sandwich from the Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge, where the heck have you been?! This was actually one of the first meals I enjoyed when I moved to South Dakota.

This is truly a South Dakota delicacy that can't be beaten! It's always exciting when a South Dakota business is recognized on a national level.