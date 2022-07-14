Famous Eater Joey Chestnut Coming To Compete In Minnesota

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut is coming to Minnesota this summer to try and break another eating contest record.

On the 4th of July competitive eater, Joey Chestnut won the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest by downing 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Joey Chestnut Nathans Contest via Youtube Joey Chestnut Nathans Contest via Youtube loading...

Native Californian Chestnut has won the Nathan's Hot Dog “Mustard Belt” for the 15th time out of the last 16 competitions.

39-year-old Joey Chestnut nicknamed "Jaws” holds the world's hot dog eating record of choking down 76 Nathan's dogs in 10 minutes.

Joey Chestnut Nathans Contest via Youtube Joey Chestnut Nathans Contest via Youtube loading...

Now Joey is coming to Minnesota to try to lay waste to as many ribs as humanly possible.

He will be competing at the Great Midwest Rib Fest World Eating Championship at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel at 2 p.m. on July 30.

Admission is Free. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel is located just southwest of the Twin Cities.

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel-Google Maps Mystic Lake Casino Hotel-Google Maps loading...

Chestnut will be going up against some of the best eaters in the world.

He currently holds the world record for rib-eating when back in 2013 he tossed down 13.76 pounds of pork ribs in 12 minutes.

This is not the first time Joey Chestnut has competed in Minnesota.

In 2017 at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Chestnut set the taco-eating record by eating 126 tacos in 8 minutes.