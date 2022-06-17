Fareway to Open Grocery Store in Brandon

If you live in or around the city of Brandon, you will have another grocery store option in the future.

This week, Fareway Meat & Grocery announced plans to build a new store in the city of Brandon.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Fareway Stores, Inc. recently purchased a 21,000-square-foot property on the North East corner of West Holly Boulevard and Lancer Avenue in Brandon. The organization intends to build yet another Fareway store here in the Sioux Empire on the property.

Get our free mobile app

Fareway CEO, Reynolds W. Cramer said in a press release, “Local residents may be familiar with Fareway, but we look forward to serving them with a full-service, neighborhood grocery store in Brandon."

At this time, Fareway already has two Sioux Falls grocery stores, one at 3301 South Sycamore Avenue on the city's east side, and the other, at 3305 South Hidden Place on the west side of Sioux Falls near Ellis Road.

Like the two existing Sioux Falls stores, the new location planned for the city of Brandon will feature a full-service butcher counter; farm-fresh produce; low, competitive prices; and the highest level of customer service, including carryout to your car. FastLanes, a self-service checkout option, is also planned for the new Brandon store, along with online shopping at Shop.Fareway.com and curbside pick-up.

According to Dakota News Now, once open, the new Fareway store will bring several new job opportunities in both the retail and industrial sectors of Brandon.

Fareway is now underway with the public process of the project. Construction will begin once improvements are made to the area of land where the store will be constructed.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

32 Things to Do in Sioux Falls This Summer That Are Absolutely Free! Sure, there are tons of things to do in the Sioux Empire every summer, but if your entertainment budget is small (or zero), we have the solution - actually, we have lots of solutions.

Here is a list of family-friendly (and some, just adult-friendly) events happening this summer in the Sioux Falls area that you should check out. Oh, the best part, everything on this list is FREE.