Where Is the Most Affordable Place in South Dakota to Own a Home?

Compared to the rest of the country, South Dakota has always been one of the most affordable places to own your own home.

But within the borders of the Mount Rushmore State, where can you get the most bang for your buck when it comes to buying a house?

Smart Asset looked at five key financial components to come up with the answer:

Average Closing Costs

Annual Property Taxes

Annual Homeowners Insurance

Average Annual Mortgage Payment

Median Income

After crunching the numbers, the east-central South Dakota city of Huron rose to the top of the affordability list.

The city of more than 13,000 is the Beadle County seat and home to the South Dakota State Fair each summer.

SOUTH DAKOTA'S MOST AFFORDABLE CITIES TO OWN A HOME

Huron Madison Rapid Valley Harrisburg Brandon Pierre Belle Fourche Sioux Falls Aberdeen Yankton

Despite having the lowest median income ($46,106) of any of the cities in the top ten, which is $12,000 less than the state average ($58,275), Huron grabbed the top spot thanks to the lowest annual mortgage payment ($3,840), lowest annual homeowners insurance costs ($737), and lowest property taxes ($1,675) on the list.

Madison was the leader on the list with the lowest closing costs ($2,751), while Brandon has the highest median income ($87,250).

