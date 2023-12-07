Get our free mobile app

When Christmas movies evolved they once were all about Christmas. In some recent releases, the Christmas reference is sometimes only represented by the time setting of the film. For instance, Die Hard starring Bruce Willis.

When you take a look at the list below you will see that the classics presented the Christmas theme in its true form. Don't get me wrong, I liked watching Willis taking out the bad guys.

But, I'm old fashioned and really like Rudolph, Santa, Charlie Brown, George and Kevin.

If you could choose your favorite Christmas movie from this list, what would it be?

