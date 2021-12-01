This Is South Dakota’s Favorite Christmas Movie?

The month of December is here. The kickoff to the holiday season is officially underway.

You can't turn on the TV this month without running into some type of Christmas movie.

The Grinch, Home Alone, A Christmas Story, The Polar Express, It's a Wonderful Life, Elf, you name it, there is certainly no shortage of holiday classics during the most wonderful time of the year.

For me, my favorite go-to movie in December has to be National Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation." It's tough to beat Clark W Griswold any time of the year, especially around the holidays. I pride myself on being able to recite practically every line from that movie verbatim.

It's not uncommon to hear me use one of Clark's Christmas Vacation quotes even during the month of July. "It's the gift that keeps on giving the whole year long." That it is Edward." "That it is."

That's why when I recently stumbled across an article from the folks at Preply, that talked about South Dakota's most popular holiday movie, "If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn't be more surprised than I am right now." Sorry, I couldn't resist adding another Christmas Vacation line.

According to the gang at Preply, South Dakota actually has two favorite holiday movies. The 2018 film "The Christmas Chronicles," starring Kurt Russell, and the 1947 classic, "Miracle on 34th Street" featuring Edmund Gwenn playing the role of Kris Kringle.

No doubt, two fine holiday flicks. However, both actually ranked rather low in terms of the most popular holiday movies in America.

The Christmas Chronicles showed up at #19 on the Preply list, while Miracle on 34th Street was way down at #23.

So what are the Top10 movies America likes to watch around the holidays?

#10 National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

#9 It's a Wonderful Life

#8 A Christmas Story

#7 Krampus

#6 Love Actually

#5 Happiest Season

#4 Edward Scissorhands

#3 Elf

#2 The (2018) version of The Grinch

#1 Home Alone

So, Macaulay Culkin beat out Clark Griswold huh? Sorry, I'm not buying it. But America has spoken I guess.

If you're wondering how Preply came up with its list, their results are based on internet searches on the 115 highest-rated and highest-grossing holiday movies of all time in America.

Whatever holiday movies you and your family choose to watch this Christmas season here's to hoping "You have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny fu#$!@g Kaye."

Another classic quote, courtesy of Clark.

Source: Preply

