South Dakota Has Two Favorite Christmas Flicks, Here They Are…

The most wonderful time of the year is coming up on us fast!

As a matter of fact, it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas in central and northern South Dakota right now, as they brace for the first winter weather event of the 2022-2023 season starting today.

It won't be long now, and your TV will be bombarded with Christmas classics. I see AMC already has its "Best Christmas Ever" movie series warming up in the bullpen.

Get our free mobile app

I think pretty much everyone has one or two go-to Christmas movies during the holiday season that they need to watch year in and year out. For me, it's gotta be "Four Christmases," along with my all-time fave, "Christmas Vacation." I mean it's tough to beat Clark W Griswold.

A website called Preply.com recently conducted a survey of America's favorite Christmas movies. They analyzed search trends for keywords related to 115 of the highest-rated and highest-grossing holiday movies of all time, from sites like Rotten Tomatoes and Box Office Mojo. Then, they evaluated how popular the top 25 Christmas movies they found were in each state.

What they discovered is America has five different favorite holiday flicks they believe are the best of the best! Those movies are, Home Alone, The (2018) version of the Grinch, Elf, Edward Scissorhands, and Happiest Season.

Here in South Dakota, we evidently have two Christmas movies that get our jingle bells jangling, in a good way. The old classic, "Miracle on 34st Street" with Maureen O' Hara and Edmund Gwenn, and the (2018) movie "The Christmas Chronicles" starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

No doubt, two fine additions to the rather extensive Christmas catalog of movies there is to binge-watch this time of the year.

Again, however, I'm going on the record as saying "Christmas Vacation" is the creme de la creme of Christmas movies in my book. One hour and 37 minutes of non-stop hilarious quotes.

If there is one person that knows the true meaning of Christmas, it's Clark W Griswold.

I leave you with this classic quote courtesy of Clark. "Eddie, can I refill your egg nog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive you out in the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead?

That one cracks me up every single time I watch.

Source: Preply