FCS National Title Game Could Have New Home in 2025, 26

Frisco has long been the home of the FCS College Football National Championship Game, but that could change for at least a few years after this season.

With Toyota Stadium set to undergo multi-year renovations, there are several cities eyeing to be the next site for the title game in 2025 and 2026.

Nashville, Tennessee has reportedly expressed interest as of late.

Per TheTennessean:

Nashville Sports Council president and CEO Scott Ramsey told The Tennessean his staff made a presentation and submitted a bid to the NCAA FCS committee on Nov. 22 to host the championship game in 2025 and 2026. Vanderbilt and the Ohio Valley Conference partnered with the Sports Council in putting together the bid, which included proposing both championship games be played at Vanderbilt's newly renovated FirstBank Stadium (30,000 capacity).

It would be a big step up as far as seating capacity goes, as Toyota Stadium seats roughly 20,500 people.

Here's another post confirming the bid:

Frisco has been the host city for the Title Game at the FCS level for the past 15 years, and prior to that it was Chattanooga, Tennessee that hosted the big game.

We'll wait and see just what happens in the coming months, but it appears likely that Nashville will be in the running to host the game in the near future.

Source: The Tennessean

