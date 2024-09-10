South Dakota, SDSU Unchanged in Latest AFCA CFB Poll
The Jackrabbits won their home opener over the weekend, and USD went on the road and fell to Wisconsin in a close game.
Despite the different outcomes, the results in the latest AFCA Poll remain the same; both teams didn't move at all in this week's poll.
The Jackrabbits remain at #1, while the Coyotes stand pat at #6.
Get our free mobile app
Here's the latest poll from AFCA:
|1
|South Dakota St. (22)
|1-1
|645
|1
|D. No. 11 UIW, 45-24
|Sept. 14 vs. Augustana (S.D.)
|2
|North Dakota St. (2)
|1-1
|620
|2
|D. Tennessee St., 52-3
|Sept. 14 at East Tennessee St.
|3
|Montana St. (2)
|3-0
|599
|3
|D. Maine, 41-24
|Sept. 21 vs. Mercyhurst
|4
|Villanova
|2-0
|553
|5
|D. Colgate, 28-3
|Sept. 14 vs. Towson
|5
|Idaho
|1-1
|545
|7
|D. Wyoming, 17-13
|Sept. 14 vs. No. 15 UAlbany
|6
|South Dakota
|1-1
|515
|6
|Lost to Wisconsin, 27-13
|Sept. 14 at Portland St.
|7
|Central Arkansas
|1-1
|433
|9
|D. Lindenwood, 34-13
|Sept. 14 vs. Austin Peay
|8
|Southern Illinois
|1-1
|426
|12
|D. Austin Peay, 31-17
|Sept. 14 vs. No. 14 UIW
|9
|Montana
|1-1
|405
|4
|Lost to No. 20 North Dakota, 27-24
|Sept. 14 vs. Morehead St.
|10
|North Dakota
|1-1
|362
|20
|D. No. 4 Montana, 27-24
|Sept. 14 vs. Idaho St.
|11
|Sacramento St.
|0-2
|304
|8
|Lost to Fresno St., 46-30
|Sept. 14 vs. No. 23 Nicholls
|12
|UC Davis
|1-1
|283
|18
|D. Texas A&M-Commerce, 36-22
|Sept. 14 at Southern Utah
|13
|William & Mary
|1-1
|281
|14
|Lost to Coastal Carolina, 40-21
|Sept. 14 at Wofford
|14
|UIW
|1-1
|277
|11
|Lost to No. 1 South Dakota St., 45-24
|Sept. 14 at No. 8 Southern Illinois
|15
|UAlbany
|1-1
|266
|13
|Lost to West Virginia, 49-14
|Sept. 14 at No. 5 Idaho
|16
|Chattanooga
|0-2
|265
|10
|Lost to Georgia St., 24-21
|Sept. 14 vs. No. 24 Mercer
|17
|Tarleton St.
|2-1
|231
|21
|D. Houston Christian, 35-18
|Sept. 21 at North Alabama
|18
|Lafayette
|1-1
|218
|19
|D. Monmouth (N.J.), 40-35
|Sept. 14 vs. Marist
|19
|Illinois St.
|1-1
|202
|22
|D. North Alabama, 24-17
|Sept. 14 vs. Western Illinois
|20
|Youngstown St.
|1-1
|183
|23
|D. Valparaiso, 59-25
|Sept. 14 vs. Duquesne
|21
|Northern Iowa
|2-0
|86
|NR
|D. St. Thomas (Minn.), 17-10
|Sept. 14 at Nebraska
|22
|Florida A&M
|2-1
|70
|24
|Lost to Miami (Fla.), 56-9
|Sept. 21 at Troy
|23
|Nicholls
|0-2
|65
|25
|Lost to LSU, 44-21
|Sept. 14 at No. 11 Sacramento St.
|24
|Mercer
|2-0
|64
|NR
|D. Bethune-Cookman, 31-2
|Sept. 14 at No. 16 Chattanooga
|25
|Weber St.
|1-1
|63
|NR
|D. Portland St., 43-16
|Sept. 14 at Lamar
Source: AFCA Poll
The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z
Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals.
We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small Cities, Top 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.
It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide.
Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.
Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!
Gallery Credit: Karla Brown - KKRC
This Horrific Murderer is Buried In Sioux Falls
It was almost Halloween in 1893 when Harry Lacey, a prominent businessman, committed what was described as the “most awful tragedy” in Sioux Falls history.
Gallery Credit: Ben Davis