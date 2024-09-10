South Dakota, SDSU Unchanged in Latest AFCA CFB Poll

The Jackrabbits won their home opener over the weekend, and USD went on the road and fell to Wisconsin in a close game.

Despite the different outcomes, the results in the latest AFCA Poll remain the same; both teams didn't move at all in this week's poll.

The Jackrabbits remain at #1, while the Coyotes stand pat at #6.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the latest poll from AFCA:

Source: AFCA Poll