Three area mid-major programs will grace the court at the Sanford Pentagon coming up this Fall as part of the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon.

Last year, the first ever Field of 68 Opening Day Showcase was held right here in Sioux Falls, and the event returns in November!

Per Sanford Sports:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Field of 68 media network will once again tip off the college basketball season on Monday, November 3. After an incredibly successful “Field of 68 Opening Day Showcase” last year at the Sanford Pentagon, the annual event has expanded into the “Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon” with three games at the Pentagon, along with three at the Rock Hill Events Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

This year’s games at the Sanford Pentagon feature:

-Omaha vs. Murray State

-Drake vs. Northern Arizona

-South Dakota State vs. Merrimack

Each game will be broadcast on The Field of 68’s YouTube Channel and X feeds, with the network’s popular After Dark show going live from the Sanford Pentagon at the conclusion of the final contest. Game times will officially be determined at a later date.

“We are excited to welcome the Field of 68 back to the Sanford Pentagon,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “Last year’s inaugural event was a tremendous success featuring great teams and matchups. This year’s slate of games is even better with several local ties to South Dakota. The Field of 68 has done an incredible job growing this event and we can’t wait to tip off another college basketball season!”

The first game of the day features the head coaching debut of Mitchell, South Dakota, native Ryan Miller. The former Division II standout at Northern State leads Murray State against the reigning Summit League regular season and tournament champions from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Game two will feature another debut with former South Dakota State head coach Eric Henderson coaching his first game with Drake University. The Bulldogs will take on the Lumberjacks from Northern Arizona, coming off their most successful season in a decade earning an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational.

The final game of the day pits South Dakota State against Merrimack. Jackrabbits head coach Bryan Petersen will make his head coaching debut against a Warriors team that’s earned the Northeast Conference regular season title in two of the last three seasons.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 5 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Source: Sanford Sports

