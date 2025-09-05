Tickets on Sale Now for Field of 68 Basketball in Sioux Falls!

A year ago, Sioux Falls hosted a first-of-its-kind event that tipped off the DI Men's Basketball season at the Sanford Pentagon.

Following a successful first season, the Field of 68 is back again in just a few short months!

On Monday, November 3rd, six programs will descend upon Sioux Falls to officially tip off the 2025-26 Men's College Basketball season, and tickets are now on sale!

Here's some confirmation of the news:

Murray State, Omaha, Drake, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, and Merrimack will headline this year's big event in Sioux Falls. It marks the return to South Dakota for new Drake Head Coach Eric Henderson, who guided the SDSU Jackrabbits for six seasons prior.

Here's the official ticketing link!

Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind event right here in the Sioux Empire on Monday, November 3rd!

Source: TheFieldof68 on Twitter

