Flagship Pro Wrestling Set to Make Sioux Falls Debut

Get ready for the main event, Flagship Pro Wrestling will be making its Sioux Falls debut this month.

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett and Bulletproof Tiger Jaysin Strife are on the Maiden Voyage card on February 27 at The District.

The bell sounds at 5:00 PM for an exciting night inside the ring.

General admission tickets are $20. Front row $30. Kids under 12 only $12. All tickets can be purchased at the door.

According to Pigeon605, Damien Julian is among the Sioux Falls-area residents who’ve learned the craft of pro wrestling since Indiana native and former WWE star Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore moved to the area six years ago to launch the city’s first wrestling school and independent promotion under the name Midwest All Pro Wrestling.

Under the Flagship Pro Wrestling banner Vinnie “Dagz” Olson and Nick “Lucky” Lund, aim to take the stable of local talent and the promotion they’ve built to a wider audience by rebranding it, moving it to a larger venue, and adding more regional and national performers to the match cards.