We’ll start off our Wednesday with a little cloud cover. There may be little smoke due to wildfires across parts of the region. Clouds will break this afternoon and we’ll end up with highs in the 70s for most with a few 80s out in central South Dakota.

Overnight lows will be comfortable and 56.

We will see clouds increase for Thursday ahead of a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Storms should start developing in northern and central South Dakota by Thursday afternoon, then spread east. The best chance of rain in the tri-state area will be Thursday evening.

