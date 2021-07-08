Forecast: Showers & Possible Thunderstorms with Mild Temperatures

We will see chances of showers and thunderstorms spread to the east today. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the east to the low 90s out west. There is a slight risk we could see some severe weather, especially out in central South Dakota today. The main risks would be some strong wind gusts and some large hail.

Tonight a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms with a low of 63.

Thunderstorm chances will continue across the region into tomorrow morning. We’ll get a break from the rain during the day, but see another round of thunderstorms move through during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 80s for most of us.

