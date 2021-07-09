Forecast: Showers & Thunderstorms Through Saturday

We have a few showers and thunderstorms moving through the region. Once those move-out, we’ll stay mostly cloudy around the region. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the east to the mid-80s out in central South Dakota.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening into tonight and spread to the east. There’s a slight risk of severe weather in extreme southern parts of our region with the main threats being strong wind gusts and possibly some hail. The overnight low will be 64.

We’ll get a break from the action tomorrow morning, but more thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s again.

The risk of severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening will be minimal. Any storms should wrap up Saturday night and we’ll see decreasing cloud cover heading into Sunday. Plenty of sunshine around the region should help us warm back into the 80s.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now