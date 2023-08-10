Former Big Ten Star Announces NFL Retirement at Age 27

There is some serious power in knowing when it's time to hang 'em up.

For former Northwestern Wildcat Justin Jackson, that day is today.

The 27-year-old backup with the Detroit Lions is ending his career just a few weeks before the beginning of the 2023 season.

The Lions certainly have plenty of options and competition in the backfield for the upcoming season.

The team completely turned over their running back room this offseason, jettisoning veterans Jamaal Williams and DeAndre Swift in favor of David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

Per the article:

Jackson was a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018 and would go on to spend the first four seasons of his career with the team. Jackson rushed for a total of 1,040 yards and four touchdowns in his four years with the Chargers. He signed with the Detroit Lions prior to the start of the 2022 season.

In a corresponding move, the Lions added veteran running back Benny Snell to the mix, and also recently announced the signing of former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The Lions open the season on Thursday, September 7th against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Source: The Spun via MSN