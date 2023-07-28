Former Bronco Standout D Lineman Visits Denver Friday

Reunited and it feels so good? We'll have to wait and see.

Shelby Harris was a playmaking force on the Broncos defensive line not too long ago, but was dealt to Seattle as part of the trade that allowed the Broncos land Russell Wilson.

Now after a short stint up in the Northwest, Harris is a free agent.

The Broncos are calling a familiar line once again, as they reportedly brought the veteran in for a free agent visit on Friday.

Harris could definitely provide a boost up front in Denver.

Over the course of his 8-year career, Harris has recorded 24.5 sacks (21.5 came with the Broncos) and 40 tackles for loss.

Harris began his career by spending two seasons in Oakland with the Raiders from 2014-2015, then moved to Denver from 2016 to 2021, and spent last season in Seattle.

A year ago, Harris managed to start 15 games with the Seahawks, finishing with 44 total tackles and 2 sacks.

