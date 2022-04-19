Former Chicago Cubs Ace Announces Retirement

When the Chicago Cubs made history and won a World Series title in 2016, one of the main reasons they did was the pitching efforts of Jake Arrieta.

Throughout his career, Arrieta has been a work horse and evolved with the game in order to become dominant at times.

That career though has come to an end, as Jake Arrieta announced his retirement from the game on Monday.

The former CY Young Award winner put together an amazing career but he was at his best with the Chicago Cubs in their run to a World Series.

In his final season in the big leagues in 2021, Arrieta wasn't at his best posting a ERA over 7.00 and split time between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres.

Throughout his 12 years in the Major League's Arrieta had a 115-93 record, with a 3.98 ERA in 279 starts.

