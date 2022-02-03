Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, the teams only coach to ever win a Super Bowl, has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to be their next head coach on Thursday night.

Pederson, who spent the 2021 season away from football, was fired at the end of the 2020 season after going 4-11-1, replaces Urban Meyer who was fired in season.

Pederson, 54, has been an NFL head coach just once, but has plenty of coaching experience. He was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City and coached quarterbacks that include Alex Smith, Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz. Now he will he get to work with former No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.

He went 42-37-1 in the regular-season with Philadelphia, leading the team to three playoff appearances and the franchise's only Super Bowl victory.

As far as a staff, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Pederson is expected to consider Press Taylor and Mike Caldwell to be his coordinators.

This season he will face his former team , the Eagles in Philadelphia (will find out date when the schedule comes out) and his former offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, who is the head coach for the Colts, twice per season.