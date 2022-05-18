Former Gopher, Coyote Streveler Waived by Dolphins

The wheels keep turning on the NFL offseason, and with the recent addition of a veteran pass rusher, the Miami Dolphins have parted ways with a player with local ties.

With the addition of veteran Melvin Ingram, the Dolphins have waived former USD Coyote and Minnesota Golden Gopher Quarterback Chris Streveler.

Streveler, 27, spent the first three years of his college career playing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, before opting to finish out his college career in Vermillion.

While with the Coyotes, Streveler was a 2 year starter, and tossed 54 touchdowns while adding 20 more on the ground.

After a highly successful stint in the Canadian Football League that included a Grey Cup Title, the former Coyote was signed by the Arizona Cardinals on a futures contract in 2020.

In 2020, he was called into action on two separate occasions, filling in for Kyler Murray and finished the season with a touchdown pass and an interception.

Streveler was released by the Cardinals last November, and had a brief stint with the Ravens prior to joining the Dolphins in February.

We'll see if the veteran is picked up elsewhere, as the former Gopher and Coyote looks for another opportunity to prove he belongs in the NFL.

