Former Green Bay Packers Cornerback Shot and Killed
Sad news from the NFL this week as a former NFL cornerback was shot and killed outside a bar.
Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside Legends Bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania as he was in the parking lot according to multiple reports.
Dennard was only 32 years old at the time of the incident and the death is being ruled a homicide as police investigate.
He played in the NFL from 2012-2014 including with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dennard also played for one year in the Indoor Football League for the Arizona Rattlers before ending his football career.
