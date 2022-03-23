Amidst the high level drama that occurred on Wednesday in the NFL, several other players also found new homes, including one area native.

Nebraska native and former Cornhusker fullback Andy Janovich is on the move once again, signing a 1-year deal with the Houston Texans following a short stint in Cleveland.

Janovich, now in his 7th NFL season, spent his last two seasons with the Browns following a four year tenure with the Broncos. Janovich, 28, was drafted by the Broncos in the 6th round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Fullbacks are few and far between these days leaguewide, but the Texans commitment to Janovich signals that he may be in line for a solid role in the team's new offense under Head Coach Lovie Smith.

Janovich has tallied 5 total touchdowns in his career, while performing as a lead blocker for talented backs in both Denver and Cleveland.

The Texans finished last season with a mark of 4-13 overall.

Source: Pro Football Talk and Pro Football Reference

